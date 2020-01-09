Robert Swaak to succeed Kees van Dijkhuizen as CEO of ABN AMRO



AMSTERDAM, 9 January 2020 - Robert Swaak (59) will be appointed by the ABN AMRO Supervisory Board as CEO of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a four-year term. Mr Swaak will succeed Kees van Dijkhuizen during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 22 April 2020. The appointment of Mr Swaak is subject to regulatory approval.

The former chairman of the Board of Management of PwC Netherlands, Robert Swaak will be appointed as the new CEO of ABN AMRO. Mr Swaak has previously held various executive positions at PwC Netherlands, including CFO, COO, CHRO and chairman of the Board of Management (from 2006 to 2013). He was part of PwC's Network Leadership team until 2017, responsible for Global Clients and Industries, and is currently Global Relationship Partner, responsible for a number of global clients.

Mr Swaak will focus on further refining and implementing ABN AMRO's strategy, with a view to building a future-proof bank with a feel for what's going on in society and an eye and ear for clients, employees and investors. High priority will also be given to the further implementation of improvement programmes relating to Detecting Financial Crime (DFC), promoting public-private cooperation on DFC and compliance with the growing number of rules and regulations.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board: 'We are very pleased that after having carried out an extensive and thorough procedure, we are able to appoint Robert Swaak as the new CEO of ABN AMRO. Over the past 30 years Robert has acquired broad and relevant expertise in the financial sector and he is a seasoned executive who knows the ins and outs of what it takes to run a large listed company. At the same time, Robert is a modern leader who can build bridges and who has proven experience in heading up and managing the successful implementation of challenging strategies and innovations. Moreover, as a non-executive and supervisory board member of various organisations in the Netherlands, Robert is firmly rooted in Dutch society. And so I have every faith that he will make a valuable contribution to ABN AMRO's future.

Robert will succeed Kees van Dijkhuizen during the AGM on 22 April 2020. This brings to an end a period of seven years in which Kees has served ABN AMRO in exemplary fashion - the first four years as the CFO and from 2017 as the CEO. Thanks to his vision and leadership, we are ready to move on to the next chapter, a period in which the bank will consolidate and further strengthen its position. Kees and his team have introduced a strong purpose and strategy, both of which resonate well within the bank and in society at large. And with 'Banking for better, for generations to come', ABN AMRO has made its role in society understandable and clear. ABN AMRO owes Kees a great deal.'

Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'I'm proud to have been able to help shape the future of ABN AMRO. During the coming months, I will continue to give my all to implement our plans and strategy, with the support of all the bank's employees, and I will help Robert to prepare fully for his new role once he's joined the bank. I've come to know Robert as an engaging and intelligent man and I'm convinced that he's the right person to navigate ABN AMRO into the next phase.'

Robert Swaak: 'ABN AMRO's role and the direction the bank has chosen to take resonate with me. It is this, together with the clear challenges ABN AMRO is facing as well, that strengthened my conviction that this is a good step. I am keen to take on these issues and I very much look forward to starting at ABN AMRO.'

The appointment of Robert Swaak is subject to regulatory approval. The Employee Council and NLFI have issued a positive advice with regard to his appointment.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

