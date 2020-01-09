Anzeige
Solvay S.A.: Participation notifications by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Thursday, January 9, 2020, 08h30 CET --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
January 3, 20203.06%0.50%3.56%
January 6, 20202.94%0.62%3.56%

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • Form TR-1 BE - January 3, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fd5a639-06e2-42c9-b181-6d214f57eea1)
  • Form TR-1 BE - January 6, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/102515c3-6052-4e38-a061-4a17f846ec0d)
  • Transparency declaration BlackRock - January 9, 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/562f4316-410b-430e-affd-5bf979d97ad6)
