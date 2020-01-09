Technavio has been monitoring the global biotechnology reagents market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 37.98 billion during the period 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global biotechnology reagents market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Biotechnology Reagents Market Analysis Report by Technology (Chromatography, In-vitro diagnostics, Polymerase chain reaction, Cell culture, and Others), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. In addition, increasing stem cell and biomedical research is anticipated to boost the growth of the biotechnology reagents market.

The market is observing a significant rise in the demand for biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. This is due to advances in technologies such as cell structure, recombinant DNA and biotherapeutics, and emerging neurosciences and proteomics disciplines. The demand for ready-to-use reagents is also growing significantly in clinical laboratories and hospitals as they ensure minimal calculation, dilution, and pipetting errors. They also help reduce the duration of the diagnostic procedure and prevent sample contamination. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global biotechnology reagents market.

Major Five Biotechnology Reagents Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies operates the business through segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers a wide range of biotechnology reagents. Some of the key offerings of the company include Erythrocyte-Lysing Reagent without Fixative, EasyLyse, Erythrocyte-Lysing Reagent, Uti-Lyse, and miRNA qPCR Detection Reagents.

BD

BD operates the business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of biotechnology reagents. BD OptiBuild, CD20 PE Clone L27 (ASR), and CD2 APC Clone L303.1 (also known as L303) (ASR) are some of its key offerings.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories operates the business through segments such as life science, clinical diagnostics, and others. iScript RT-qPCR Sample Preparation Reagent, Kovacs Reagent, Anti-D Reference Reagent are some of its key offerings.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC operates the business across various segments such as power, renewable energy, oil gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. The company offers a wide range of biotechnology reagents. Some of the key offerings of the company include Amersham ECL Detection Reagents, CDP-Star Detection Reagents, and PDEA Thiol Coupling Reagent.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates the business across segments such as healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company offers a wide range of biotechnology reagents. Solvents for Liquid Chromatography LiChrosolv, Reagents for Acylation, and Silylation Derivatization Reagent are some of the key offerings of the company.

Technavio has segmented the biotechnology reagents market based on the technology and region.

Biotechnology Reagents Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Chromatography

In-vitro diagnostics

Polymerase chain reaction

Cell culture

Others

Biotechnology Reagents Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

