Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Parthiv Rishi has joined the firm in Singapore as a partner in its global M&A and Private Equity practice. Mr. Rishi was previously a partner at Linklaters LLP, where he led the firm's financial sponsor and private equity practice in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Rishi has extensive experience advising major corporates and large financial institutions on all forms of corporate transactions, including M&A, joint ventures and corporate restructurings. In particular, he focuses his practice on advising private equity funds and financial sponsors, as well as their portfolio companies. Additionally, he is experienced in advising on renewables and infrastructure M&A. Mr. Rishi has an active cross-border client base extending across Europe and Asia. Most recently, he advised on deals in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and India.

"As we continue to expand our private equity and M&A capabilities, Parthiv's collaborative nature and natural ability to establish strong client relationships will make him a great fit for our global team," said Constance Choy, managing partner of the Asia Pacific region and member of Sidley's Management and Executive Committees. "Adding Parthiv strengthens our already substantial ability to provide private equity and corporate clients with a robust offering that transcends international borders. This full service model is vitally important to our clients who already have investments in Asia or are looking to make investments in the Asia Pacific region."

Mr. Rishi's arrival follows a steady flow of high-profile talent who have joined Sidley's dynamic global M&A and Private Equity group, including Brien Wassner, Adam Weinstein, Tony Feuerstein and John Butler in New York, Eleanor Shanks in London and Mehdi Khodadad in Century City.

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

