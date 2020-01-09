First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Minerals Announces 2019 Preliminary Production and 2020-2022 Guidance

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced preliminary production for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, and guidance for production, capital expenditure and costs for the years 2020 to 2022.



2019 PRELIMINARY PRODUCTION

The Company achieved its highest ever annual copper production of 702,000 tonnes, an increase of 96kt from 2018 production. Copper production in Q4 2019 was 204kt compared to 158kt in the same quarter in 2018.

Cobre Panama's final mill (8th mill), came on line in mid-December, providing additional capacity on the third milling train. Mill throughput can now ramp-up to annualized production of 85 million tonnes. Mill throughput for the month of December was 6.6 million tonnes. Production for Q4 2019 was 60kt with 25kt produced in the month of December.

Kansanshi copper production for the fourth quarter was in line with the comparable period of 2018 though, as noted in Q2 and Q3 2019, lower oxide ore grades and resulting recoveries contributed to lower copper production for the year compared with 2018.

Sentinel copper production for the fourth quarter reflects lower feed grades and lower recoveries due to transitional ore mined from the east cutback of the pit which resulted in lower production compared with the comparable period of 2018.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final production figures will be provided in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

000's Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Year

2019 Year

2018 Copper production (tonnes)1,2 204 158 702 606 Gold production (ounces)2 78 48 257 185 Zinc production (tonnes) 3 8 18 27

Copper (000's tonnes)1,2 Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Year

2019 Year

2018 Cobre Panama2 60 - 147 - Kansanshi 61 62 232 252 Sentinel 51 61 220 224 Las Cruces 18 18 48 71 Other 14 17 55 59 204 158 702 606



Gold production (000's ounces)2 Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Year

2019 Year

2018 Cobre Panama2 28 - 60 - Kansanshi 36 33 145 130 Other 14 15 52 55 78 48 257 185

1Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only. Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.

2Copper and gold production volumes include pre-commercial and commercial production from Cobre Panama. Cobre Panama was declared in commercial production from September 1, 2019.

Copper (000's tonnes) Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Year

2019 Year

2018 Commercial 204 158 634 606 Pre-commercial - - 68 - 204 158 702 606

Gold (000's ounces) Q4

2019 Q4

2018 Year

2019 Year

2018 Commercial 78 48 233 185 Pre-commercial - - 24 - 78 48 257 185

2020 - 2022 GUIDANCE

Guidance is based on a number of assumptions and estimates as of December 31, 2019, including among other things, assumptions about metal prices and anticipated costs and expenditures. Guidance involves estimates of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different.

Production guidance

000's 2020 2021 2022 Copper (tonnes) 830 - 880 800 - 850 800 - 850 Gold (ounces) 280 - 300

280 - 300

280 - 300

Nickel (tonnes) 15 - 20 25 - 28 25 - 28

Production guidance by operation

Copper

000's tonnes 2020 2021 2022 Cobre Panama 285 - 310 310 - 330 310 - 340 Kansanshi 220 - 235 220 - 235 220 - 230 Sentinel 230 - 240 240 - 255 250 - 260 Las Cruces 52 - - Other sites 43 30 20

Gold

000's ounces 2020 2021 2022 Cobre Panama 120 - 130 125 - 135 135 - 145 Kansanshi 120 - 130 120 - 130 120 - 130 Other sites 40 35 25

Nickel

000's tonnes 2020 2021 2022 Ravensthorpe 15 - 20 25 - 28 25 - 28

Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost

Copper ($/ lb) 2020 2021 2022 C1 1.20 - 1.40 1.20 - 1.40 1.20 - 1.40 AISC 1.70 - 1.85 1.70 - 1.85 1.70 - 1.85

Production at Ravensthorpe is expected to ramp-up through 2020. In the first two full years of production, 2021 and 2022, C1 and all-in sustaining cost costs are expected to be between $4.60 - $4.80/lb and $5.10 - $5.40/lb respectively.

Capital expenditure

$ million 2020 2021 2022 Capitalized stripping 250 250 250 Sustaining capital and other projects 600 600 600 Total capital expenditure 850 850 850

