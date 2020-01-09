Technavio has been monitoring the global digital packaging and labeling market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 11.23 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Read the 111-page report with TOC on "Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Analysis Report by Printing Technology (Electrophotography and Inkjet), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the rising consumption of packaged beverages across the globe. In addition, innovations in digital packaging and labeling are anticipated to boost the growth of the digital packaging and labeling market.

The growing health awareness among consumers has increased the demand for packaged drinking water and fruit juices over carbonated soft drinks. In 2017, around 170 billion liters of packaged milk and dairy beverages were consumed across the world. This has increased the demand for digital packaging and labeling. Beverage manufacturers are increasingly using digital packaging and labeling solutions to allow end-users to access information about their products using a web or mobile application. This ensures efficient communication between brands and consumers. Therefore, the rising consumption of packaged beverages across the globe is expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Digital Packaging and Labeling Market Companies:

A B Graphic International Ltd

A B Graphic International Ltd operates the business through various segments such as digital finishing, turret rewinders, inspection slitter rewinders, conventional converting, camera inspection, and specialist equipment. The company offers a wide range of inkjet printing solutions.

BALL CORPORATION

BALL CORPORATION operates the business through various segments such as beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; and aerospace. The company offers a wide range of digital printing solutions for metal packaging applications.

Reel Appeal

Reel Appeal operates the business through various segments, which include leaflet and booklet labels, labels, and digital labels. The company offers a range of inkjet printing solutions for labels.

Xeikon

Xeikon operates the business under various segments such as label printing presses, carton printing presses, and commercial presses. The company offers a wide range of digital label printing solutions.

Xerox Corporation

Xerox Corporation operates the business across various geographic segments such as US, Europe, and Other areas. The company offers a wide range of inkjet printing solutions.

Digital Packaging and Labeling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Electrophotography

Inkjet

Digital Packaging and Labeling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

