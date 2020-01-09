Clearpay Taps into Global Network to Help Australians in Bushfire-Affected Communities

Red Cross Donations Encouraged from Customers and Retailers

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Red Cross, Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the U.K., is encouraging its global customers and retail network to donate to bushfire-affected communities through the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The funds will go directly to supporting businesses, communities and volunteers in affected areas around Australia. On behalf of its global employees, the business will donate A$200,000 to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Clearpay customers can make their own donations by visiting www.redcross.com.au/afterpay and select the amount they would like to donate directly to the Australian Red Cross.

Afterpay and Clearpay are also encouraging their 40,000+ merchant partners to promote the donations page to their own customers around the world.

Red Cross Acting CEO Noel Clement welcomed the partnership with Clearpay and Afterpay saying, "The fund helps Red Cross teams to support people affected by disasters, including in evacuation centres and recovery programs. It also covers emergency grants to people who have lost homes in the recent bushfires."

Afterpay Global CEO Anthony Eisen commented, "We know that when a disaster happens, especially on our doorstep, Australians have an incredible ability to band together to help one another."

"Our thoughts go out to all the families and individuals that have lost their homes or local businesses, as well as all the firefighters and volunteers working around the clock."

"Our retail partners in the US and UK are also keen to help, and we are excited that ASOS, Boohoo, The Hut Group, Missy Empire, and others will be encouraging their customers to donate and that we can provide a global solution to our 6.6 million customer base to pledge."

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by more than 42,500 of the world's best retailers and has more than 6.6 million active customers globally. The solution is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.