Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maria Nikulina 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board / Head of Financial Resources Department b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works" b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary share the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0009084396 code b) Nature of the Purchase of ordinary shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 42.45 200 RUB 42.455 1,700 RUB 42.465 1,400 RUB 42.47 1,400 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 4,700 shares volume Price RUB 199,572.50 e) Date of the 2020-01-03 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS»

January 09, 2020 04:01 ET (09:01 GMT)