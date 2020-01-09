Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size Worth $775.8 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global distributed acoustic sensing market size is expected to reach USD 775.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2025. The use of fiber optic sensors is progressively increasing in the oil and gas industry since they provide a data-rich perspective on micro-seismicity and fracturing process. Also, with the increasing importance of border surveillance, distributed acoustic sensing systems are being highly used in the security and surveillance industry since they provide high-reliability and low-cost surface crossing and tunnel construction detection. Due to the high potential of intrusion detection, the adoption of DAS systems is growing in several asset protection-related applications, such as railways, high-value facility perimeters, and oil and gas pipelines.

Key suggestions from the report:

The significant surge in the deployment of optical fiber sensors in oil and gas industries will create a massive potential for the distributed acoustic sensing market

Market players are focusing on providing optical fiber acoustic sensors for wellbores, which offers long-distance data transmission for subsea and downhole

Key market players are considering partnerships and acquisitions of startups providing innovative products to expand their outreach in the market

The key competitors in the market are OptaSense; Halliburton; Schlumberger Limited; Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC; Future Fibre Technologies; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Fotech Solutions Ltd.; Omnisens; Silixa Ltd; and Ziebel; among others

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Fiber Type (Single-mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Transportation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'

The economic benefits of distributed acoustic sensing are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The key drivers include the prevention of construction damages and pipeline thefts. DAS systems can perform the early detection of leakages, corrosion, erosion, and malicious third-party intrusion, which offer economic benefits to the industry. Also, they provide real-time monitoring of assets and perimeters, which provides improved security. Therefore, distributed acoustic sensors are used in various end-user industries for long-distance tracking of the acoustic signals generated by external interferences.

The Asia Pacific distributed acoustic sensing market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the emerging trends, such as increasing penetration of seismology. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the region accounted for approximately 10% of the world's crude oil production in 2018. China alone contributed approximately 5% of global crude oil production in the same year. Due to the presence of substantial oil and gas industries, the region is expected to demonstrate significant growth in distributed acoustic sensing shortly.

Grand View Research has segmented the global distributed acoustic sensing market based on fiber type, vertical, and region:

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Single-mode Fiber



Multimode Fiber

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas



Power & Utility



Security & Surveillance



Environment & Infrastructure



Transportation

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

