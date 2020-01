Fluence has announced financial close on its Ivory Coast project. While there was little doubt this would be achieved at some point, it reduces uncertainty and enables at least US$20m in revenue to be recognised for work already completed. The precise timing of this revenue recognition is still unclear. Apportioning some or all of the US$20m to Q419 would significantly boost Fluence's chances of delivering Q419 guidance (EBITDA profitability).

