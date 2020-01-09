Joanne Taylor, Legal and Financial Crimes Risk and Compliance Expert, Joins K2 Intelligence

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm, announced that Joanne Taylor has joined the firm as a Managing Director, resident in London. Ms. Taylor has 20 years of legal, investigations, and financial crime compliance experience which includes fraud risk management, anti-bribery and corruption, regulatory enforcement, and fraud investigations working within the financial and legal services industries. She will report to Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"I am delighted to welcome Joanne to K2 Intelligence. She has a deep understanding of the financial crime risk and compliance issues facing banking institutions today. Joanne is also a proven leader, adept at building and integrating anti-bribery and corruption investigative teams in order to drive strategy and develop solutions to complex problems," said Darren Matthews, Executive Managing Director and regional head of EMEA.

"Joanne's expertise, both investigative and legal, as well as her experience interfacing with regulators, will be an invaluable addition to assist our EMEA-based clients facing complex regulatory compliance and corruption issues," said Robert Brenner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer for the firm.

Ms. Taylor joins K2 Intelligence from Deutsche Bank, where she served as Managing Director, Global Deputy Head of Anti-Fraud, Bribery, and Corruption. In this role she was responsible for global anti-fraud, bribery, and corruption (ABC) strategy, programs, and framework efforts, which included governance, policy, remediation, training and awareness, risk assessment, reporting, and whistleblowing, as well as fraud detection and monitoring strategy. She also regularly engaged with board members and senior management, regulators, regulatory monitors, and internal and external audit teams. As Managing Director, Head of Whistleblowing and Global Anti-Fraud, Bribery, and Corruption Investigations, she was responsible for all aspects of the bank's global whistleblowing program and cross-border investigations relating to fraud, bribery, and corruption. As Director, Regional Head of Anti-Fraud and Investigations, UK and CE-EMEA, she was responsible for internal and external fraud investigations, advising on fraud prevention and oversight of first-line fraud controls as well as interfacing with law enforcement. Ms. Taylor also led cross-border anti-money laundering investigations, briefing senior management and regulators.

Ms. Taylor has also held positions at UBS Investment Bank, where she served as Legal Counsel for the Regulatory Inquiries and Investigations Group and was EMEA Head of Research Compliance. While at UBS she handled regulatory enforcement matters with possible fines, led internal investigations into potential misconduct, dealt with hundreds of regulatory inquiries from regulators and exchanges, and was responsible for suspicious transaction and order reporting to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Ms. Taylor started her career as a Solicitor for Herbert Smith Freehills.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com.

