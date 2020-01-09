Automotive Lead Acid Battery Market Size to Expand Swiftly Owing to Rise in Application With Respect to Energy Storage in the Industrial Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive lead acid battery market is expected to grow exponentially in the years to come. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing urbanization and industrialization, technological advancements, and growing inclination toward electric vehicles. Lithium batteries have been dominating the market since ages. However, lead-acid batteries are reported to be 99% recyclable. This has made them this largest contender with regards to renewable energy solutions and electric vehicles.

The automotive lead acid battery market is segmented based on type of battery, propulsion, vehicle type, and geography. By type of battery, the market spans sealed lead-acid (SLA) battery, lead antimony battery, lead calcium battery, and others. By type of vehicle, the market segmentation of automotive lead acid battery goes like commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. By propulsion, the automotive lead acid battery market comprises electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle, and combustion engine vehicle. By geography, the market states North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Asia Pacific rules the roost; thanks to higher production as well as sales of vehicles; in Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, India, and China. Moreover, increasing application with respect to energy storage in the industrial sectors is estimated to pave way for automotive lead-acid batteries in the near future. The latest union budget had its bending toward electric vehicles; which call for easily recyclable and economical batteries; which, in turn, is likely to upsurge the demand for automotive lead acid battery. As per experts, cost optimized energy storage installations would prefer using lead as battery storage system. It has also been observed that stationary lead-batteries are much more efficient in terms of energy storage.

The players contributing to the automotive lead acid battery market include Haldex Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Crown Battery, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Leoch International Tech, EnerSys, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Waldies (a specialty lead manufacturer), does state that automotive lead-acid battery will take the market by storm once electric vehicles are all set for mass adoption.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Lead Acid Battery from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Lead Acid Battery market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Automotive Lead Acid Battery including:

Johnson controls



Tianneng Power



GS Yuasa



Chaowei Power



Exide Technologies



Leoch



Camel



Narada Power



Enersys



Fengfan



Amara Raja



Sebang



AtlasBX



Furukawa



Sacred Sun Power



Hitachi Chemical



Hoppecke Batterien



Shoto



Banner



AC Delco



Trojan



Fujian Quanzhou Dahua



Coslight Technology



Nipress



Crown Battery Corporation



First National Battery



Yokohama Batteries



Midac



C&D Technologies



North Star

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

VRLA Battery



Flooded Battery



Other Battery

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Automotive



Bikes and motorbikes



Forklifts / trucks



Utilities



Construction



Telco

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

