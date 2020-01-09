The global neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by increasing research grants and funding. In addition, rising awareness and strategic alliances will boost the growth of the neuroendocrine tumors therapeutics market.

Many government and non-government organizations across the world are providing funds and grants as well as clinical assistance for the treatment of various neuroendocrine tumors. They are also increasing the awareness about the condition to boost the interest of developing novel treatment options. For instance, in 2017, the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) announced to fund USD 4 million in collaborative grants for neuroendocrine tumor research. Such initiatives are attracting vendors and resulting in better and quicker development of therapies for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. This will strengthen the drug development pipeline of neuroendocrine tumors and drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Market Companies:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates the business under two segments, namely pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. XELODA is the key offering of the company. It is also known as capecitabine tablets. It is available in two strengths, 150 mg and 500 mg.

Ipsen Pharma

Ipsen Pharma operates the business under two segments such as specialty care and consumer healthcare. SOMATULINE DEPOT is the key offering of the company. It is a lanreotide injection, which is available in three strengths: 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg.

Merck Co., Inc

Merck Co., Inc operates the business across various segments such as pharmaceutical, animal health, and other. TEMODAR is the key offering of the company. It is available as capsules in 5 mg, 20 mg, 100 mg, and 250 mg doses.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates the business through various segments such as innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. AFINITOR, LUTATHERA, and Sandostatin LAR Depot are some of the key offerings of the company.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates the business across two segments such as innovative Health and essential Health. Some of the key products offered by the company include BAVENCIO and SUTENT.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Somatostatin analogs

Targeted therapies

Other therapies

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

