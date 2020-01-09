Patrick O'Keeffe to advise on outreach to EU

Axiado Corporation has opened an office in Germany to address the EU market and to hire local firmware and software talent. Patrick O'Keeffe, who has more than 10 years of experience in aerospace, maritime, and cybersecurity strategy and policy, will serve the subsidiary in an advisory role.

O'Keeffe studied aerospace engineering at the University of the German Armed Forces, Munich, and multinational operations and international project management at various NATO and United Nations entities. He is currently serving as a security policy advisor for a number of public and private organizations.

"The significance of data protection for consumers as well as companies has become one of the key drivers of a comprehensive security strategy. Europe has been at the forefront of digital privacy," said O'Keeffe. "The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gave users and consumers the right to find out who is collecting information about them, what these companies did with that information, and under certain circumstances, allowed them to demand the deletion of the data companies had collected."

Axiado's CTO Axel Kloth pointed out that software technologies to facilitate that protection have for the most part failed the industry.

"In order to comply with the GDPR and with US state regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018, and to safeguard the personally identifiable information of their users, consumers and customers, companies will have to invest in secure digital infrastructure," Kloth said. "Axiado's technology will enable companies to adhere to these requirements, and O'Keeffe will be crucial in rolling out Axiado's solution worldwide."

About Axiado

Axiado is a fabless cybersecurity processor company offering a uniquely secure firewall platform that eliminates breaches at the perimeter of existing networks and cloud infrastructures. The company has re-architected both the computational and networking stacks to remove the security holes that processors and operating systems exhibit today. The company was founded in San José, California, in 2017 with a mission to safeguard the privacy of enterprises, organizations, industries, homes, states and governments from internal and external digital threats.

