The growing popularity of soft drink dispensers with multiple valves and rising focus of vendors on developing soft drink dispensers with improved connectivity options are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Soft drink dispensers with multiple valves are used in various foodservice establishments to provide numerous varieties of soft drinks to their customers. Expanding their soft drink offerings helps them in improving their revenue generation. Vendors offering soft drink dispensers with multiple valves include Multiplex Beverage and Cornelius, Inc. Multiplex Beverage offers the company's MDX-402 model soft drink dispenser with 20 valves. Thus, the growing adoption of soft drink dispensers with multiple valves is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Soft Drink Dispensers Market Companies:

Cornelius, Inc

Cornelius, Inc is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as beverage, ice makers, frozen beverage, specialty coffee, cooling and carbonation, industrial chillers, and services. The company offers IDC Pro, Enduro 150, Enduro 250, FlavorFusion, and Flavor Blast Tower.

Lancer Corporation

Lancer Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: beverage dispensers, beer products, ice dispensers, valves, and accessories. The company offers Flavor Select FS22, Flavor Select FS30, ICD 2200-STD, CED 500, and more.

Multiplex Beverage

Multiplex Beverage is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely blended, dispensers, chillers, carbonators, parts accessories, and systems. The company offers DI-1522, DIL-2323, MII-302, SV-250, FLAV'R PIC 250, and MDX-402.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, North America Beverages, Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa. The company offers Spire, Fountain, and STUBBORN Craft Fountain.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments, and Corporate. The company offers counter electric soft drink dispensers, drop-in soft drink dispensers, Self-Serve 9000, and others.

Soft Drink Dispensers Product Placement Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Drop-in soft drink dispensers

Countertop soft drink dispensers

Soft Drink Dispensers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

