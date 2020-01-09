The global surgical sealing devices market is poised to grow by USD 4.06 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing number of surgical cases and rising focus on the development of biomaterials and antimicrobial surgical sealing devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The number of surgical procedures is increasing with the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In case of excessive bleeding, a patient suffers from post-operative anemia. This is driving the demand for different surgical sealing devices which seal the surgical incision or wound and minimize the post-operative bleeding. These devices come in many forms including surgical suturing and stapling devices, surgical adhesives and sealants, and electrosurgical sealing devices. Thus, the increasing number of surgical cases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Surgical Sealing Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Nelson deluxe, which is a new electrosurgical solution that features new-generation electrosurgery generators and two monopolar and bipolar outputs.

BD

BD is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BABCOCK stainless steel suture wire, which is used in surgical sealing sutures.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely orthopedic surgery and general surgery. The company offers SutureLoop Hi-Fi suture and Reflex One skin stapler.

Ethicon USA, LLC

Ethicon USA, LLC is headquartered in the US and offers PROXIMATE PX fixed-head skin stapler. The company also provides ETHIBOND EXCEL suture, which is a non-absorbable, braided, sterile, surgical suture made up of polyethylene terephthalate

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: cardiac and vascular, minimally invasive therapies, restorative therapies, and diabetes. The company offers Signia stapling system, Velosorb Fast sutures, and LigaSure retractable L-hook laparoscopic sealer/divider.

Surgical Sealing Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Surgical suturing and stapling devices

Surgical adhesives and sealants

Electrosurgical sealing devices

Surgical Sealing Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

