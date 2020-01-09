The global vegan cheese market is poised to grow by USD 1.11 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005352/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vegan cheese market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 128-page research report with TOC on "Vegan Cheese Market Analysis Report by Source (Soy milk, Almond milk, Rice milk, and Other milk alternatives), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-vegan-cheese-market-industry-analysis

The increase in the number of organized retailing outlets across the world and rising focus of companies towards strengthening their supply chain and expanding production capabilities are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The organized retailing sector is witnessing an expansion due to the increasing number of specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based vegan cheese and milk alternatives are primarily sold by large organized retailers. The increase in the number of organized retailing outlets has made it easier for new entrants to find a suitable distribution channel to sell and increase the market visibility of their vegan cheese products. Thus, the increase in the number of organized retailing outlets across the world is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Vegan Cheese Market Companies:

Bute Island Foods Ltd

Bute Island Foods Ltd is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Sheese Blocks, Creamy Sheese, Sheese Wedges, Grated Sheese, and Sheese Slices. The company offers a wide range of dairy-free cheeses under the brand Sheese.

Gardener Cheese Company

Gardener Cheese Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Soft French-Style Nut Cheeses and Aged Nut Cheeses. The company offers a wide range of vegan cheese under its brand Treeline Treenut Cheese.

GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands is headquartered in Canada and operates under various business segments, namely Life Choices Business, Love Child Business, Central Roast Business, Nothing But Nature Business, Cold Press Corp. Business, Galaxy Nutritional Foods Business, and Meatbar Business. The company offers a wide range of vegan cheese under its brand GO VEGGIE.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: pharmaceutical business, nutraceutical business, consumer products business, and other business. The company offers a wide range of vegan cheese-based products under the brand Daiya.

Violife

Violife is headquartered in Greece and offers products through the following business segments: slices, blocks, grated, creamy, specials, and organic. The company offers a wide range of vegan cheese-based products.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vegan Cheese Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Soy milk

Almond milk

Rice milk

Other milk alternatives

Vegan Cheese Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples include:

Cheddar Cheese Market Global Cheddar Cheese Market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005352/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com