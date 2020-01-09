Oncolytics Biotech Announces Key Opinion Leader Call Conducted by ROTH Capital Partners to Discuss Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus, today announced that ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH) will conduct a Key Opinion Leader call today at 10:30 am ET for their institutional clients. The call, "Proteasome Inhibitors Augment Pelareorep in Multiple Myeloma" will feature Dr. Flavia Pichiorri Ph.D. and Dr. Craig Hofmeister M.D., both of whom are working on ongoing multiple myeloma studies with Oncolytics' oncolytic virus, pelareorep.

The equity research team at ROTH will host and moderate the call for their clients, with a focus on recent data presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, and how it could impact the design of future multiple myeloma trials with oncolytic viruses versus the standard of care.

Management plans to provide a recap of the call next week, including key messages and insights provided by Dr. Pichiorri and Dr. Hofmeister.

Dr. Flavia Pichiorri Ph.D., Judy and Bernard Briskin Center for Multiple Myeloma Research, City of Hope, Duarte, CA and Department of Hematologic Malignancies Translational Science, Beckman Research Institute, City of Hope, Duarte, CA.

Dr. Craig Hofmeister M.D., Winship Cancer Institute /Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA.

About Pelareorep

Pelareorep is a non-pathogenic, proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus: a first-in-class intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers and has been demonstrated to be able to escape neutralizing antibodies found in patients.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype - turning "cold" tumors "hot" - through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors and may also be synergistic with other approved immuno-oncology agents. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

