Technavio has been monitoring the global aortic stent grafts market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 690.09 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005361/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aortic stent grafts market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 153-page research report with TOC on "Aortic Stent Grafts Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Application (AAA and TAA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aortic-stent-grafts-market-industry-analysis

The rising preference for MI endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) to treat aortic aneurysms and technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

EVAR as an MI procedure is preferred over traditional open surgeries because it involves smaller incisions, lesser risk of complications and blood transfusions, and reduces the mortality rate. Performing EVAR is convenient and comfortable for both surgeons and patients as it can be performed under local anesthesia and involves shorter duration of hospital stay. Since 2011, EVAR holds 70% to 80% share of all abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) treatments around the globe. Thus, the rising preference for MI endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) to treat aortic aneurysms is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aortic Stent Grafts Market Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers FLAIR Endovascular Stent Graft and FLUENCY Plus Endovascular Stent Graft.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers INCRAFT AAA Stent Graft System, which is an advanced EVAR technology.

Cook group Inc.

Cook group Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Medical devices, Life sciences, Services, Property management, and Resorts. The company offers Zenith Flex AAA Endovascular Graft and Zenith Alpha Thoracic Endovascular Graft.

CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The company offers E-vita OPEN PLUS, E-vita THORACIC 3G, E-tegra, and E-vita ABDOMINAL XT.

EndoLogix Inc.

EndoLogix Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the Unified business segment. The company offers AFX Endovascular AAA System.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aortic Stent Grafts Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

AAA

TAA

Aortic Stent Grafts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Nephrostomy Devices Market Global Nephrostomy Devices Market by product (guidewires, drainage bags, nephrostomy catheters, balloon dilators, and others) and end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005361/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com