'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 09-Jan-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of December 31st, 2019 is published. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document is posted on the website used by the issuer to disclose information: January 09th, 2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 39690 EQS News ID: 950321 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 07:19 ET (12:19 GMT)