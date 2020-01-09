Through the third procurement round of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program, the Renewable Energy Project Development Office is tendering four large-scale IPP solar projects. Projects selected in the tender will have to rely on a minimum local content of 17%.Saudi Arabia's Renewable Energy Project Development Office has launched the request for qualification process for another tender offering 1.2 GW of solar capacity. Through this new procurement exercise, which is the third round of the country's National Renewable Energy Program, the REPDO intends to select IPPs for the construction ...

