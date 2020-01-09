Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer

Robert Kocis Tapped to Accelerate Company Growth

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 09, 2020, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert "Bob" Kocis as its new Chief Revenue Officer effective immediately. With more than 20 years of experience in helping to advance the mission of technology companies across the globe, Kocis will guide Aptean's organic growth and partnership efforts.



"Bob brings a winning track record of delivering incremental top line revenue while enhancing the customer experience," said Aptean CEO, TVN Reddy. "He will bring a depth of expertise, operational drive and leadership to Aptean as we enter the next phase of expansion. We are excited to add him to our leadership team."

Prior to joining Aptean, Kocis served as the CRO of Continuum where he helped transform the company's go-to-market teams and culture across sales, customer success, and marketing. Prior to that, Bob was the VP of Worldwide sales and customer excellence at ANSYS Inc., the worldwide leader in simulation software. Additionally, he led the Asia Pacific team for Global software company PTC a leader in PLM and IOT.

Kocis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering from US Merchant Marine Academy.

"I'm delighted to join Aptean. The team has a clear strategy, solid momentum and is challenging the industry to think differently about how to enable and support accelerated growth in niche markets," said Kocis. "I look forward to continuing to strengthen the company's customer experience as we take our performance to the next level."

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean's purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean's compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,000 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean's solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For More Information

Kristin Agnelli

Vice President, Marketing

kristin.agnelli@aptean.com

(678) 806-8936