Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set to present full family of MASH barrier at the 2020 TRB Meeting

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID), will be exhibiting at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) 99th Annual Meeting, January 12-16, 2020 in Washington, DC. At their exhibit hall booth (#329), Easi-Set will present information on their line-up of MASH 16 compliant precast concrete J-J Hooks highway safety barrier.

The TRB event attracts more than 13,000 transportation professionals from around the world, covering all transportation modes, with more than 5,000 presentations in nearly 800 sessions and workshops, addressing topics of interest to policy makers, administrators, practitioners, researchers, and representatives of government, industry, and academic institutions.

"This event provides Easi-Set a great forum to expose the most important members of the transportation industry to our continuing innovation in the safety barrier market," said Art Miles, Easi-Set's President. "J-J Hooks remains the leader in safety, cost efficiency and technology."

About J-J Hooks

J-J Hooks MASH-TL3 crash tested precast concrete temporary barrier designs are available for free standing and restrained (pinned or bolted) applications. It is the barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 15,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been used on North American highways since its introduction in 1990.

About Easi-Set Worldwide

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of a proprietary line of Easi-Set precast products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

