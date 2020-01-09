Pressure Point Inc. Awarded Hospital Charging Price Approval for Its Pressure Right(R) Anti-Nausea Medical Device in China

TINTON FALLS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Pressure Right, a drug-free disposable FDA prescribed medical device made exclusively in the USA for the prevention of nausea and vomiting symptoms following surgical procedures, has received their first hospital charging price approval from the Shandong government to export Pressure Right to their region in China.

Fenggu Beijing Medical Technology Co., Ltd., in the Haidian District of Beijing, will represent Pressure Point as its exclusive agent for distribution, marketing and promotion of Pressure Right in the Chinese market through 2025. According to the founder and inventor of Pressure Right®, CEO Joseph DiLustro, delivery of Pressure Right Surgery Nausea Treatment Medical Device to hospitals are expected to commence shortly in the region of Shandong, the second-largest populated province in China. DiLustro further added: "The Shandong region is known to have 2,500 hospitals…the highest number of any province in China. Other large regions in China are expected to consider hospital charging price approval for Pressure Right in 2020. This is a huge opportunity for Pressure Point Inc. to support the vast hospital market in China."

In clinical trials, Pressure Right's therapeutic effects have effectively prevented nausea and vomiting symptoms from occurring following surgical procedures. Its prescribed single-use acupressure defensive action lasts up to 3 to 5 days. The product's nausea wellness-effect transforms the body to optimally control many of the aspects of surgery nausea complications. Because post-operative and post-discharge nausea and vomiting persist as distressing complications following surgery, the Chinese government has issued Pressure Right CFDA clearance in order to benefit patients before and after they are discharged from hospitals in China. Pressure Right's defensive action is a longer-acting, temporary, non-invasive, drug-free surgical technique that affords patients a treatment strategy to control nausea and vomiting effects, while also facilitating the patient recovery process following surgery. See the About Pressure Right overview page below for additional product information.

According to DiLustro, the company's distribution alliance represents endless growth prospects for the company's prescribed medical device with Chinese hospitals. The distribution organization representing Pressure Point has already established relationships in the hospital market with a significant sales force. "Furthermore", states DiLustro, "our Company's supply chain activities, extending through the manufacturing process in the U.S., are in place to respond to order requests in a timely manner. We look forward to meeting the demands of the addressable market in China, as well as in the U.S., for our defining product".

About Pressure Point Inc.:

Pressure Point Inc. is a 10-year-old privately-owned patient provider company that focuses on the benefits of its drug-free, single-use treatment device for nausea sickness. The Company has developed a stimulus medical device to provide a safeguard against the effects of nausea and vomiting associated with such common causes, as surgery, chemotherapy and much more. Pressure Right's drug-free acupressure stimulus mechanism initiates optimal results in preventing induced symptoms associated with nausea and vomiting effects. See the About Pressure Right overview page for further information.

What Is Pressure Right?

Pressure Right is a Bilateral Surgery Nausea Stimulation Treatment Patch.

It reduces the risk of some of the leading common causes of nausea and vomiting associated with medical procedures, such as, anesthesia/surgery and cancer, as well as related nausea side effects from medications and headaches.

Treats and relieve common nausea and vomiting symptoms.

Helps prevent the onset of nausea and vomiting from occurring.

Provides immediate relief from nausea and vomiting side effects.

How does Pressure Right work?

Pressure Right is a single-use drug-free surgery nausea treatment with a pressure stimulation device affixed to each set of perforated patches. When the pressure device is applied on the wrist site it provides a nausea wellness effect transmitted in the brain. Pressure Right's therapeutic effect mitigates the uncomfortable impact of nausea and vomiting symptoms for up to 3-5-days if necessary.

Important Safety Information:

Pressure Right

Is intended only for use on the P6 pressure point on the wrist.

Provides symptomatic relief and is not a curative remedy.

Relief results can vary depending on the individual.

Is intended for adult use 18 years and older.

Should be removed in the event of irritation or swelling and if necessary consult your doctor.

Frequent nausea and vomiting can be a serious medical condition; seek medical assistance if symptoms persist.

