In a year which sees a progressive growth in recognizing women, the Society welcomes 72 new Fellow Members

This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 72 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their fellow Fellow Members in being honored for their technical achievements, as well as for their service to the optics community and to SPIE.

Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, 1,538SPIE Members have become Fellows.

The notable inductees include Pennsylvania State University's Zoubeida Ounaies; Nature Photonics International Editor Rachel Won; Daylight Solutions Cofounder, CEO, and CTO Timothy Day; Berkeley Catalyst Fund Founding Partner Laura Smoliar; Friedrich Schiller University Jena Professor Stefan Nolte; and Infinera Advanced Development Director Gloria Hoefler

"Our Fellows represent the technical range, diversity, and ethos of SPIE," notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems engineer Jeffrey Puschell. "With our 72 new Fellows including for the second year in a row, a record number of women we honor the innovative technologies that are being developed across the optics and photonics industry by scientists in academia, industry and government. It's been my pleasure to work with the Nominating Committee to recognize the work of these SPIE Members, and it's my pleasure to recognize each one of them for their cumulative and ongoing professional successes."

New Fellows are recognized at the SPIE Symposium of their choice throughout the year. The first group will be recognized at the Fellows Luncheon at SPIE Photonics West 2020, which will include a presentation by the 2020 SPIE Gold Medal-winner Ursula Keller

The complete list of the 2020 SPIE Fellows with photos is available online, along with a list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form.

