Industry Expert with 20+ Years' Experience in Biopharmaceutical Drug Development and Manufacturing Now Leading Company's Global Corporate and Business Development Efforts

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, today announced the promotion of Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, to the position of chief business officer. In this new and expanded role, Dr. Onakunle will relocate to Selexis headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and will lead all corporate and business development activities, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Igor Fisch, PhD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005035/en/

Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Chief Business Officer, Selexis SA (Photo: Business Wire)

"Yemi has a great knowledge base in both the cell line development and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market segments. In his previous role at Selexis, he has been able to secure new business and continuously grow our current partner relationships," said Dr. Fisch. "His strong industry experience, as both a scientist as well as a cell line development and CDMO expert, enables him to intimately understand our partners' challenges in the development of biologics. Furthermore, Yemi understands what's at stake from a business perspective and this makes him a standout professional in our industry. As part of JSR Life Sciences, we deliver a fully integrated biologics development package with KBI Biopharma and Yemi will thus add an incredible strength to the entire group. I am incredibly pleased to promote him to this expanded role."

Dr. Onakunle joined Selexis in 2012 as vice president of strategic and market development. In 2019, he was promoted to senior vice president, licensing and business development, leading a team of professionals in the Northeast and Western regions of the U.S. Under his leadership, Selexis has successfully partnered with many companies in the U.S. territory.

"I continue to be inspired by the work we do at Selexis, particularly given the promise of biologics from monoclonal antibodies (known as MAbs) to newer, more complex biologics that will address serious unmet medical needs," said Dr. Onakunle. "It's exciting to witness the success of our technologies including the SUREtechnology Platform, which helped to foster the advancement of so many of our partners' biologics and vaccines to the clinic. I remain in awe of Selexis' commitment to relentlessly innovate and optimize our technologies to keep true to our mission of helping patients in need. I'm invigorated by my new role and look forward to significantly expanding the impact of our differentiated cell line development technologies in the months and years to come."

Before joining Selexis, Dr. Onakunle was director of commercial development at Diosynth RTP Inc. and associate director of business development at Lonza Custom Manufacturing organizations that provide process development and cGMP manufacturing services in mammalian and microbial production platforms. More recently, he was head of sales and marketing at Bachem Americas Inc., a contract manufacturing organization that focuses on peptides and complex organic molecules. In these positions, he has had a strong record of consistently growing the customer base and sales and expanding product offerings into new markets. Dr. Onakunle is a member of the board of directors of VLP Biotech Inc, a vaccine development company that is based in San Diego, CA and has been a business advisor to several biopharmaceutical and drug delivery companies. Educated in the UK, he holds a PhD from the University of Kent at Canterbury and an MBA from Imperial College Management School.

Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the biologics development continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 125 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of six commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com

- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa

- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA

- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005035/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries for Selexis

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

+1 312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Company Inquiries for Selexis

Robert Meister

Head, Corporate Communications

+1 602-953-1716

robert.meister@selexis.com