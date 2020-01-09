Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Applauds Recent CDC Findings in Vape Market

Positive news from the CDC confirms that legal nicotine-only e-liquid vapes were not involved in recent vape crisis

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-only, e-liquid space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space, applauds the recent findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that vitamin E acetate is behind the "vast majority' of vaping illnesses. (https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cdc-confirms-vitamin-e-acetate-is-causing-vast-majority-of-vaping-illnesses-heres-what-else-we-learned-174356096.html)

The Company supports customer-centric regulation in the vape industry that protects consumers while ensuring consumer choice. Charlie's Holdings is a pioneer in the nicotine e-liquid space, with a reputation for high-quality brands and products. The Company appreciates the hard work of the team at the CDC, and supports appropriate regulatory changes that enhance consumer safety. Charlie's Holdings continues to lead the nicotine-only e-liquid industry through innovative flavors, products and brands, safely distributed through vape shops worldwide.

"We are encouraged by recent news from the CDC, confirming the primary cause behind the vape crisis is vitamin E acetate, commonly found in illegal counterfeit THC vapes. Our products do not contain unsafe fillers, and are only sold through legal vape shops. Our strong sales during this crisis are a powerful indicator of the confidence our customers and the industry have in Charlie's Chalk Dust. We anticipate continued growth in the new year, already supported by growing distribution overseas.", stated Brandon Stump, Chief Executive Officer of Charlie's Holdings.

The following are highlights from the recent CDC announcement:

CDC confirms Vitamin E acetate is causing 'vast majority' of vaping illnesses - here's what else we learned

EVALI is the name given to vaping-related illness in E-cigarette, or Vaping, product use Associated Lung Injury.

CDC has analyzed national data on use of THC-containing product brands by EVALI patients.

Overall, 152 different THC-containing product brands were reported by EVALI patients.

Black market vaping products are the most dangerous.

Dank Vapes, a class of largely counterfeit THC-containing products of unknown origin, was the most commonly reported product brand used by patients nationwide, although there are regional differences. While Dank Vapes was most commonly reported in the Northeast and South, TKO and Smart Cart brands were more commonly reported by patients in the West and Rove was more common in the Midwest.

The data further supports that EVALI is associated with THC-containing products and that it is not likely associated with a single THC-containing product brand.

Diluting vapes with vitamin E acetate started in 2019.

The CDC has confirmed that vitamin E acetate is fueling more than 2,500 hospitalizations nationwide.

