Ecolab Inc. the global leader in water, food safety and hygiene technologies and services, has reached an agreement to acquire CID Lines, a leading global provider of livestock biosecurity and hygiene solutions.

CID Lines primary business offers a full range of cleaning, disinfectant and hygiene solutions for pig, poultry and dairy farms, serving more than 300,000 farms in over 100 countries. Headquartered in Ypres, Belgium, the privately held company's 2019 sales were approximately $113 million.

"CID Lines' strong product portfolio, range of applications and regulatory expertise for farming environments give Ecolab a foothold in the growing livestock and poultry biosecurity segment as well as opportunities to leverage our global presence to drive expansion, particularly in Asia where this segment is rapidly developing," said Nick Alfano, Ecolab executive vice president and general manager of Global Food Beverage.

Larger herd and flock sizes, increasing protein production, reduced use of antibiotics and more stringent regulations are resulting in greater demand for livestock and poultry biosecurity and hygiene expertise and solutions that help ensure animal health and prevent the outbreak of diseases, which can negatively impact a farm's production and profitability.

?"We look forward to continuing this growth trajectory and partnering with Ecolab moving forward," said Koen Brutsaert, co-founder and chief executive officer of CID Lines. "Our focus on animal health aligns with Ecolab's values around safe food and healthy environments."

The acquisition is subject to regulatory clearance, which is anticipated to occur in the second quarter of 2020. Both companies will continue to operate separately until the acquisition has been cleared. No other details were announced.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in driving business performance while protecting people and vital resources. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to advance food safety, protect public health, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-A)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005123/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Michael Monahan

+1 651 250 2809

Andrew Hedberg

+1 651 250 2185

Media:

Roman Blahoski

+1 651 250 4385

roman.blahoski@ecolab.com

Laetitia Tettamanti

+44 (0) 7795300685

laetitia.tettamanti@ecolab.com