The global breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market is poised to grow by USD 479.83 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005379/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global breast cancer liquid biopsy testing devices market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 151-page research report with TOC on "Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (CTCs and circulating nucleic acids, and Extracellular vesicles), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-testing-devices-market-industry-analysis

The increasing preference for non-invasive procedures along with technological advances are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Breast biopsy is extensively used for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer among patients. Liquid biopsy is gaining traction in the market as it effectively screens and diagnoses patients with early-stage cancer. It is a non-invasive procedure and avoids infections, bleeding, swelling, and bruising that are experienced in traditional biopsy procedures. Liquid biopsy provides enhanced assessment of tumor heterogeneity and is used to detect certain molecular biomarkers. Thus, the increasing preference for non-invasive procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Market Companies:

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl is headquartered in Italy and offers cutting-edge solutions, pharmaceutical products, and services in the health sector. The company offers CELLSEARCH circulating tumor cell system for detecting and enumerating circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

Biocept Inc.

Biocept Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: CEE-Sure BCT, Target Selector Kits, and Target Selector NGS Panels. The company offers Target Selector platform, which is used to identify and diagnose breast cancer during CTC-based liquid biopsy testing.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Droplet Digital PCR for cancer diagnosis, monitoring, and evaluation of treatment modalities.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers LightCycler HER2/neu DNA Quantification and FoundationOne Liquid.

Genomic Health Inc.

Genomic Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its Unified business segment. The company offers Oncotype DX for Breast Cancer, which is a type of test to examine the activity of 21 genes in a patient's breast tumor tissue.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

CTCs and circulating nucleic acids

Extracellular vesicles

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market by product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), modality (stereotactic x-ray guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, and MRI-guided breast biopsy), end-users (hospitals, ASCs, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Breast Implants Market Global Breast Implants Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), product (silicone breast implants and saline breast implants), and application (breast cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction surgery).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005379/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com