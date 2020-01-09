

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have entered a worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop small-molecule inhibitors of eukaryotic initiation factor 4E, or eIF4E. eIF4E is a highly oncogenic and historically intractable target that is activated in a variety of human cancers.



'We look forward to working with eFFECTOR with the goal of bringing a promising new therapy to patients with various treatment-refractory cancers,' said Jeff Settleman, senior vice president and chief scientific officer, oncology, worldwide research, development & medical, Pfizer.



eFFECTOR will receive a $15 million payment upfront, and will be eligible for additional potential $492 million in R&D funding, development and sales milestone payments. eFFECTOR will also receive royalties on sales of any products that may result from the collaboration.



