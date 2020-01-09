Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Participating in Vancouver Lift and Co Cannabis Expo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Experion is pleased to announce that it will be an Exhibitor at the Lift & Co Cannabis Expo taking place January 9th to 11th at the Vancouver Convention Center, British Columbia. The Experion team will be hosting Booth 1222 in the Main Conference Hall.

We are also pleased to announce that our industry recognized Head Grower, Liam McKenzie, will be taking part in a panel discussion on The Future of Cultivation: Threats and Opportunities at 4:30 PM on Friday, January 10th. The panel will be exploring what it means to grow premium cannabis, how to ensure product quality and new trends in cultivation. As Canada's youngest Head Grower, Liam brings over seven years of experience in cannabis cultivation, propagation and facility design. He is directly involved in Experion's day to day cultivation activities but also plays a role with strategic partnerships, genetic licensing agreements and facility enhancements. Liam has been leading our Mission, British Columbia production facility since 2017 ensuring that every handcrafted, small batch harvest is the finest.

The Lift & Co Cannabis Expo is one of Canada's leading cannabis industry events which is open to the public and features key speakers and exhibitors from the industry. The conference provides a great opportunity for Experion to exhibit its premium strains under its acclaimed brand, Citizen Stash, to new consumers, members of the investment community and industry experts.

Please visit our Booth 1222 to learn more!

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572557/Experion-Participating-in-Vancouver-Lift-and-Co-Cannabis-Expo