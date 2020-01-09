Technavio has been monitoring the global enteral feeding devices market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing demand for home enteral nutrition and increasing demand for wireless enteral feeding devices are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

According to the NIH, the prevalence of home enteral nutrition is increasing due to the rising preference for treatment in the home care setting for chronic conditions such as severe neurological dysphagia. Moreover, the growing aging population is also prone to illnesses that may require the use of feeding devices. Home enteral nutrition provides an effective and less-expensive alternative to hospitalization. Furthermore, the availability of favorable reimbursements for home enteral feeding in various countries including the UK, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Norway, and the Netherlands is expected to increase the demand for home enteral feeding. Thus, the growing demand for home enteral nutrition is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Enteral Feeding Devices Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers FreeGo pump and Companion Enteral Pump.

Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Chronic care and Pain management. The company offers NeoMed Medfusion V6 3500 Enteral Ready Pump, which is designed to deliver nutrition for NICU and PICU patients.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Hospital Care, Aesculap, Out Patient Market (OPM), and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Enteroport plus for controlled gastric and intestinal nutrition feeding.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, and Interventional. The company offers Alaris Enteral syringe pump for delivery of enteral nutrition.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers EndoVive Jejunal Feeding Tube and Standard Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kit.

Enteral Feeding Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Accessories

Enteral pumps

Enteral Feeding Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

