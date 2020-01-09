Transparent cloud-based communication for international mobility projects

Siemens Mobility is continuously developing new mobility solutions in response to the ever-increasing demand for mobility and the resulting need for more efficient transport concepts. Keeping an overview of these projects to ensure that everyone involved has the same level of information is virtually impossible. Siemens Mobility wanted to replace disparate and widely spread data sources with a central solution. With Fabasoft's workflow-controlled correspondence management in the cloud, these processes can be accelerated while ensuring compliance with deadlines and security directives.

"The amount of information that is exchanged between partners across a variety of communication channels in our multi-year projects is enormous. We were looking for a user-friendly solution with simple functionality that would allow us to work with our partners quickly and transparently. The solution also needed to include a role-based authorisation system to regulate access authorisations and simultaneously serve as a central platform for our project documentation and correspondence," explains Martin Diemt, Head of Project Operation Functions at Siemens Mobility.

"Thanks to the hassle-free option of creating user-defined forms and workflows in Fabasoft's correspondence management system, the solution can be adapted to specific projects rapidly and very flexibly," adds Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Austria GmbH.

Among the projects using the solution are the mobility projects at Frankfurt Airport and a delivery project with VIA Rail Canada.

Content generates documents in the application, processes them, and assigns deadlines and "actions" that need to be completed. The business letters are assigned to the responsible person within the solution. This person receives information by e-mail, can then log on to the cloud using two-factor authentication, and perform his or her tasks. Correspondence does not migrate from the platform, every processing step is automatically logged, and the document status ensures a clear overview. This makes it easy to determine which points are open and which business letters need to be answered. Adherence to compliance guidelines is guaranteed.

Fabasoft is among the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document management as well as electronic document, process, and records management. For more than three decades, numerous prominent private enterprises and public sector organisations have placed their trust in Fabasoft's long-standing quality and experience.

Siemens Mobility operates all over the globe, bundling all products, solutions, and services relating to mobility and the efficient and integrated transport of people and goods by rail and road.

