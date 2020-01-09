Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PS62 ISIN: CA65704T4054 Ticker-Symbol: N84A 
Frankfurt
09.01.20
08:24 Uhr
0,101 Euro
+0,011
+11,60 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,094
0,130
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC0,101+11,60 %