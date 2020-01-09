Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFTK ISIN: CA64112G1054 Ticker-Symbol: 26N 
Tradegate
09.01.20
16:42 Uhr
0,310 Euro
-0,007
-2,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,310
0,325
16:35
0,310
0,324
16:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC0,310-2,21 %