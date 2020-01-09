Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") welcomes Robert Dzisiak and David Wilson to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately, both appointees will join the board as independent directors, leveraging their vast knowledge in corporate governance, corporate finance and operational insight to help guide NGW through its next phase of growth and development.

Robert Dzisiak brings over 33 years of leadership and corporate planning experience to Next Green Wave. He has served on the board of over 20 public companies and has extensive financial expertise stemming from his years as an economic analyst.

Mr. Dzisiak is a Co-founder and Managing Director of Dona Blanca, a private Australian based medical cannabis company with operations in Colombia. He is an experienced executive who has successfully grown start-up companies as well as managed large organizations. He has been the CEO of several IIROC member firms and founded CFG Futures. Robert managed 120 retail brokers and the foreign exchange division at REFCO Canada as well as R.J. O'Brien & Associates. He is a former Chairman of the Winnipeg Commodity Exchange and served as a director of the Exchange and Clearing House for over 10 years. Robert has wide-ranging public market experience and has served in strategic roles including CEO, Chairman, and Director of multiple publicly listed companies in Canada.

The Board is also delighted to welcome back Mr. David Wilson, CPA, CMA, who has previously supported the Company through its IPO and brand acquisitions with his invaluable market insight. Mr. Wilson is a senior financial executive with 25+ years of experience as a strategic advisor in corporate finance, including mergers & acquisitions, public and private financings of equity and debt, and corporate governance.

Mr. Wilson is the former VP of Finance, Business Development at the Mark Anthony Group ("MAG") North America's most diversified and successful private beverage company. Over his 16 years at MAG his role encompassed mergers and acquisitions, industry relations, government relations and strategic liquor policies. In his role at MAG, Mr. Wilson was the Chairman of the Canadian Vintner Association and Co-Chairman of the British Columbia Wine Institute, the national and provincial wine associations.

The Company also announces that important measures have been taken to strengthen its corporate governance and policies. In addition to its Audit Committee, the Company has established a Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee, all led by independent directors. Furthermore, the Company has implemented a formal Whistleblower Policy as well as a comprehensive Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

The Company has granted 1,700,000 stock options under its stock option plan (the "Grant") exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 per share to the new directors which will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

