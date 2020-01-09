Technavio has been monitoring the global head and neck cancer diagnostics market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global head and neck cancer diagnostics market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 161-page research report with TOC on "Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Diagnostic Methods (Biopsy and blood tests, Imaging, Endoscopy, and Dental diagnostics), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".



The increasing number of cancer-related initiatives and rising popularity of immunotherapy in head and neck cancer treatment are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Many private and government organizations are undertaking several initiatives to prevent and control cancer by promoting cancer awareness, cancer treatment, and early cancer diagnosis. For instance, the American Cancer Society, established in 1913, has introduced global health programs and global cancer-control initiatives to facilitate early diagnosis of cancers such as head and neck cancer to save lives and minimize suffering. This is driving the demand for head and neck cancer diagnostic equipment such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging scanners, and emission tomography. Thus, the increasing number of cancer-awareness initiatives are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Companies:

Accuray Inc.

Accuray Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the Oncology systems group segment. The company offers Radixact, which is an intensity modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) system. The company also offers TomoTherapy with an integrated 3D image guidance and unique binary MLC.

Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging Inc. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Hardware and Software. The company offers VELscope Vx System, which is a powerful device for enhanced visualization of mucosal abnormalities.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Industry and Others Business Unit, and Medical System Business Unit. The company offers an MR system, Vantage Titan 1.5T.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Aviation, Power, Oil and gas, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers SIGNA Pioneer 70cm, Discovery MR750w GEM 70cm, SIGNA PET/MR with QuantWorks, and others.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Human Medicine, Industrial, and Veterinary Medicine. The company offers C-MAC FIVE S and C-MAC S USB.

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Diagnostic Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Biopsy and blood tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Dental diagnostics

Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

