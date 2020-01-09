Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853055 ISIN: JP3242800005 Ticker-Symbol: CNN1 
Tradegate
09.01.20
08:01 Uhr
25,020 Euro
-0,100
-0,40 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CANON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,100
25,410
15:53
25,010
25,270
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCURAY
ACCURAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCURAY INC2,3600,00 %
CANON INC25,020-0,40 %