BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



Change in Directorate



9 January 2020

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Laurie Meister as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 February 2020. Ms Meister will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Ms Meister has 32 years of financial markets experience, both in New York and in London, with 28 years dedicated to having led and developed Latin American equity and capital markets businesses and other emerging markets. Her most recent position was as the Director of Latin American equity sales for European institutional clients for Deutsche bank from 2008 to 2018. Prior to this she worked for J.P. Morgan Chase as a Director with responsibility for rebuilding the Cemea (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) equity business and then become the Senior European Equity Director for their Latin American equity business. Her initial experiences in the Latin American equity arena included the European start up in the early 1990s of the Merrill Lynch Latin American research sales operation. She then moved as a Managing Director to Robert Flemings in 1995 where she co-led the start-up of their Latin American trading sales and research operations across the region.

Ms Meister was the senior broker advising the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc Board when the Company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1990 and she looks forward to celebrating its 30 year anniversary on the exchange this year.

She received her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and her M.B.A. in finance from the New York University Stern School. She is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and French.

Ms Meister has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years.

Ms Meister does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Meister.



Sarah Beynsberger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary