Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 as the official launch of its 2020 EVERx CBD Sports Water Marketing Campaign. Next week on Wednesday, the company will announce the anchor event around which its 2020 EVERx CBD Sports Water Marketing Campaign will center. Since its launch three years ago, EVERx has become the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports nutrition market sector. EVERx now has distribution in Europe, Latin America and Africa in addition to within the United States.





