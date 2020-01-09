Combination of OneStream SmartCPM Platform And The Hackett Group's Best Practices and Benchmarks To Offer Clients Greater Insight and Strategic Value

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) has been named a Platinum level implementation partner by OneStream Software. As a Platinum partner, OneStream recognizes The Hackett Group's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and commitment to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream Software provides a revolutionary Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's SmartCPM platform is the first and only solution that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards all through a single application.

"The Platinum designation brings recognition to the emergence of OneStream as a market-leading Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution and the status of The Hackett Group as a leading solution provider in the marketplace," said The Hackett Group COO, David Dungan. "OneStream is a transformative technology resulting in increased demand as companies determine how to respond to the rapidly changing CPM market. It is exciting to see our efforts validated by this elite recognition as a OneStream Platinum partner."

"We are thrilled to announce The Hackett Group has achieved Platinum level partner status," said Craig Colby, chief revenue officer of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. The Hackett Group's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's SmartCPM solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards all through a single application.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading benchmarking and best practices firm to global companies, with offerings that include smart automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics, global business services, and working capital management. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 16,500 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 83% of the DAX 30 and 57% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward Looking" Statements

This release contains "forward looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", seeks", "estimates" or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward looking statements, include without limitation, the ability of Hackett to effectively market the OneStream CPM and SmartCPM platform, continued demand by clients for the OneStream solutions, changes to adoption rates, changes in the offerings by competitors, Hackett's ability to remain an implementation partner with OneStream, Hackett's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel to deliver the services to its clients, changes in market demand or expectations regarding the OneStream solutions, as well as other risk detailed in Hackett's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward looking statements contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005060/en/

