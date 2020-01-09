Bidders can pitch for up to 300 MW of generation capacity per project with the deadline for proposals on February 4. The eighth tranche of inter-state transmission system program capacity offered by the Solar Energy Corporation of India comes with an energy price ceiling of $0.039/kWh. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited bids to set up 1.2 GW of grid connected solar power generation capacity under the eighth tranche of its inter-state transmission system program. Under the terms of the tender, SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. ...

