The trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) issued by Serstech AB has ceased. The last trading day was January 3, 2020. Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's transactions will be cancelled. Short name: SERT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511946 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185947 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on +46(0)40-20 02 50.