Limerick, Ireland Data Centre Receives Rigorous Quality Management System Approval

Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced their Limerick data operations centre received ISO 9001:2015 certification, recognizing the highest form of quality management system accreditation. Stats Perform currently holds ISO 9001:2015 accreditation in their global data centres spanning three continents, demonstrating a commitment to the highest standards of quality management and integrity for global sporting competitions.

Stats Perform's latest ISO certification comes one year after opening the new data operation centre in Limerick. Issued by Certification Europe and recognized by the International Organization for Standardization, the certification verifies that Stats Perform's data operation systems are of the highest quality, offering an organized and efficient process and meeting superior risk management, integrity and documentation protocols.

"The one comment we hear most from our customers is that we deliver the most detailed, accurate and trusted data at a remarkably fast rate," Chief Operations Officer Mike Perez said. "This is due entirely to the thorough and rigorous processes we have in our data operations centres, which set the standard for our industry. Our company requires the highest quality data to run and manage our suite of AI-powered solutions, while meeting the highest integrity standards to deliver fast and accurate data to sportsbooks worldwide. It is gratifying to know our data operations meet the gold standard."

Stats Perform officially opened their Limerick data operations centre in 2018, creating a key production centre for deep data collection in football, rugby, among other sports. The company has hired 150 full and part-time employees, making it one of the largest sports technology businesses in Ireland.

"We are proud to have hired a tremendously talented staff here in Limerick who are passionate about sports and meeting our high company data operation and integrity standards," Gráinne Barry, director of business operations, said. "We are thrilled to receive our ISO certification, which reiterates what we already know about our superior data and operation processes. Limerick joins our other data operations centres spanning three continents that hold ISO certification."

