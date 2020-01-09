Four bids have been lodged for 100 MW projects and fifth for a 90 MW facility, all in peninsular Malaysia, to indicate the 500 MW tender will fall short of its intended capacity. The lowest solar power price lodged is for $0.042/kWh.Malaysian energy regulator Suruhanjaya Tenaga has named the five shortlisted bidders for the final phase of Projek Loji Jana Kuasa Solar Berskala Besar Pusingan Ketiga - or Large Scale Solar (LSS) 3, the third round of the national procurement program for utility scale PV. Four of the bidders have pitched proposals for 100 MW facilities and the fifth a 90 MW project, ...

