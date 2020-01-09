Plans are being implemented for up to 40 inspection portals to be deployed across the BCA Group, starting in February 2020.

At the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, ProovStation and BCA Group, Europe's leading vehicle remarketing company, today confirmed a commercial agreement to implement ProovStation inspection portals in BCA auctions and logistics compounds across Europe. The roll-out, which is planned to cover 13 countries, will commence in February.

Thanks to industry-leading artificial intelligence, ProovStation portals will allow BCA to carry out a fully automated damage inspection, including underneath the vehicle, within 3 seconds. As the car drives through the portal, even millimeter-large scratches can be spotted, increasing precision and cost-efficiency.

"We are proud to have been chosen by BCA Group as their site based volume inspection partner. The trust from Europe's largest seller of used cars is a strong signal of legitimacy for ProovStation and confirms the value of our solutions for the automotive industry in its widest definition. This first large contract is a motivation booster for our team, and we will continue to work hard at revolutionising the vehicle inspection process. We want to turn ProovStation into the international standard in the inspection process for the main market segments: OEM, dealers, rental and logistics service providers" says Cédric BERNARD, CEO of ProovStation.

Jean-Roch PIAT, Divisional CEO of BCA Europe added: "As the leading marketplace for used vehicles across Europe, BCA is providing the power of accurate real-time decision intelligence capability that connects every aspect of buying and selling with BCA, Europe's largest used vehicle marketplace. ProovStation AI-powered inspection technology allows us to further increase the accuracy of the damage recognition, at unprecedented levels of speed and unit cost to benefit our customers

ABOUT PROOVSTATION

ProovStation automates and standardizes the global automotive inspection process. ProovStation is an automated drive-through bay which detects and analyses vehicle damages. The system generates a 360-degree photo scan of the vehicle in less than 3 seconds and increases the accuracy of damage recognition while reducing inspection costs and greatly improving trust during the transfer of liability. It also offers extra services from a user-friendly dashboard including repair estimate, inspection comparison log, used car pricing, integration and KPI tracking, insurance report and other fully customized options.

OFFICIAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH AT CES 2020

For its second participation at the CES, the ProovStation start-up returns to Las Vegas with a finalised product, the official launch for mass production, and the determination to win more contracts. ProovStation will present its latest portal at Eureka Park booth 50841.

ABOUT BCA

BCA works with OEMs, fleet operators and dealers to provide the backbone of Europe's automotive supply chain, remarketing 1.4 million vehicles annually.

From technical and logistics services for new vehicles, refurbishment, storage and logistics for the growing used sector and the core remarketing and auction operation, BCA offers the economies of scale and diversity of services to meet the needs of an impressive portfolio of customers.

As the automotive industry faces a period of unprecedented change, BCA is uniquely placed to deliver a range of linked services through the combined infrastructure of de-fleet facilities, vehicle logistics and preparation centres and physical, hybrid and digital remarketing channels.

BCA is investing and innovating today to deliver accurate real-time decision intelligence capability that allow its customers to operate seamlessly in both physical and digital markets.

