Sandia Green Clean is Featured on Local News Story for their Cleaning to Care Initiative

As Part of the Initiative, the Albuquerque Cleaning Company is Currently Cleaning the Homes of 12 Cancer Patients, at No Cost to Them

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Brandon Condrey and Brandon Schoen, Co-Founders of Sandia Green Clean, an Albuquerque house cleaning company, are pleased to announce that they were recently featured on a local news story for their Cleaning to Care initiative.

To learn more about the Albuquerque green cleaning company, please visit

As Condrey and Schoen told the reporter, as part of the Cleaning to Care initiative, they are cleaning the homes of selected cancer patients for free.

The Co-Founders understand that going through cancer treatment is a stressful time for people. Treatments can leave people feeling tired and ill, and they might be worried that their home is not as clean as they would like. At the same time, people with cancer might not be able to afford a maid service to come in and clean.

In addition, when Condrey and Schoen launched Sandia Green Clean in 2017, they knew that they wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way. They are both devoted to practicing "responsible capitalism," which involves businesses supporting the communities that help them to thrive.

The combination of this knowledge and ideals inspired the two to launch the Cleaning to Care outreach program shortly after opening their business. As they explained to the reporter, every time a cancer patient leaves their chemo treatment at the University of New Mexico Cancer Center, he or she can drop off their hospital wrist band in a large bowl.

Wrist bands are then drawn from the bowl, and Condrey and Schoen will give each person six free house cleanings over the course of three months. Currently, Sandia Green Clean is working to clean the homes of 12 cancer patients.

Condrey and Schoen said it is very fulfilling to know they are helping people with cancer in such a tangible way.

"You can make money you can be a job creator, but you can also give back to the community," Condrey said.

About Sandia Green Clean:

Sandia Green Clean stands out from the rest with their all-natural green cleaning services that are non-toxic and safe for each client's family, friends, and pets. There are no Albuquerque house cleaning services like them. Their employees go through rigorous background checks and are paid an above-living wage so people can trust that as they clean their Albuquerque home all their belongings will be safe and secure.

