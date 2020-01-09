Tax2efile.com Announces 1099/ 1098 Online e-filing Services for 2019-20 Tax Year

With tax filing season starting in January, 2020 for Form 1099, a leading e-file firm now offers new options for Form 1099 e-filing

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Tax2efile.com, a leading online tax form filing service, announced today that it has expanded customer options for Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) Forms 1099 and 1098 online filing. The company, which offers a wide range of online tax preparation and filing services, now provides new discount pricing for high volumes of efile form 1099. The 1099/ 1098 filing season for payments made in 2019 starts in January, 2020.

"This move is about creating more convenience and value for our customers," said a spokesperson for the company. "1099 filing is a required tax obligation for any business or person that employs contractors and makes other payments to individuals, based on IRS rules. However, the process can be a bit confusing and arduous without the right tools. We make it super easy and cost effective."

The Tax2efile.com website is highly secured. The company is an authorized E-file provider, certified by the IRS. The service enables electronic filing of IRS 1099 Tax Forms. These include variants like the 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1098-MORT and 1098-T. The filing process takes about five minutes. The process is automated and self-service, though online representatives are available for live support during business hours.

The Form 1099 filing requirements for the year 2019 include retaining paper copies of the filing. Tax2efile.com enables this, as well as email confirmation, which is also required. Businesses must file 1099 forms if they made payments for services performed by independent contractors or others not employed directly by the business during the previous year. This covers rent, royalties, boat crews, physicians, attorneys and others.

