CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in Mississippi with New Franchise Store in Gulfport

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Gulfport, MS. The CPR network congratulates store owner Brooks Johnson and his team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Gulfport, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gulfport-ms.

"On behalf of CPR Corporate, I would like to welcome Brooks Johnson to our network. With years of experience in the industry, we are confident that Brooks and his team will be a valuable asset to the Gulfport community and surrounding areas," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located along Coastal Mississippi, Gulfport is the second-largest city in the state. With over six miles of white sand beaches, Gulfport is a popular tourist attraction for water sports and recreation. Visitors and residents alike enjoy the city's unique art scene in the downtown area, as well as the breathtaking harbor. From shopping and dining to golfing and cruising, Gulfport has something for all travelers to appreciate. The Naval Construction Battalion Center and Memorial Hospital are among the city's top employers. CPR Gulfport is conveniently located on Creosote Road and is surrounded by several retail shopping centers.

"My team and I are ecstatic to start this new journey with the community of Gulfport," said Brooks Johnson of his new venture. "With our experience in technology repair and many certifications, we are confident that we will bring the best services to Gulfport and surrounding cities."

Brooks has lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1998. When he's not hard at work, Brooks mountain bikes, creates graphic design, and spends time with his friends and family. CPR Gulfport employs certified technicians, including certifications in the service and repair of Apple Mac and Apple iOS products. CPR Gulfport repairs cell phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Whether it is a cracked screen, faulty battery, or any other technical issue, CPR is a one-stop repair shop in Gulfport, MS. Learn more about CPR Gulfport by visiting the store or contacting them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Gulfport is located at:

15007 Creosote Rd

Suite B

Gulfport, MS 39503

Please contact the store at 228-864-0335 or via email: repairs@cpr-gulfport.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gulfport-ms

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

