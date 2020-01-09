Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announces the sale of its stake in JustCo to a group of investors.

Tikehau Capital achieves a strong performance on this investment with a net profit of S$ 27.7m (€ 18.6m), based on its initial investment of S$ 4.0m (€ 2.5m), which was carried out in 2015 by the Group's balance sheet through its subsidiary Salvepar.1

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, where Tikehau Capital opened an office in 2014, JustCo is Asia's leading premium flexible workspace provider which continually disrupts the status quo and redefines collaborative working, providing flexible workspace solutions for freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small and large enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region.

JustCo has a large multi-city presence in Asia Pacific including Singapore, Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. JustCo operates about 40 centres across the APAC region and boasts market leading positions in most of its key markets.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €24.3bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 500 staff (as at 30 September 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

Disclaimer

This transaction was carried out by TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS (on behalf of the funds that it manages), a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/2007 under number GP-0700000006.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 Source: Salvepar 2015 annual report.

