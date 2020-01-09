Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the second half of 2019:
- Resources available on December 31, 2019: 330 000 shares and 2 724 183.30
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1 541
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1 330
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 766 768 shares for 15 543 576.92
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 556 768 shares for 11 291 097.19
As a reminder the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half-year of 2019 was as follows:
- Resources available on June 30, 2019: 120 000 shares and 6 981 203.13
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 633
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 987
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 320 706 shares for 7 273 963.88
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 433 206 shares for 10 166 123.45
On October 7, 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 share and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from March 1, 2014;
LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on April 3, 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from January 1, 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.
On January 2, 2020, LAGARDERE SCA made an additional contribution of 2,776,986 to the liquidity contract entrusted to KEPLER CHEUVREUX.
Aggregated data for each trading day of the second half of 2019.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
1,541
766,768
15,543,576.92
1,330
556,768
11,291,097.19
01/07/2019
3
1,500
34,140.00
1
1,000
23,000.00
03/07/2019
3
1,000
22,820.00
1
500
11,520.00
04/07/2019
8
5,000
115,500.00
05/07/2019
7
2,000
45,500.00
08/07/2019
4
500
11,260.00
1
375
8,587.50
09/07/2019
5
1,500
33,630.00
10/07/2019
6
1,500
33,450.00
1
75
1,681.50
11/07/2019
4
1,000
22,360.00
2
425
9,528.50
12/07/2019
3
1,000
22,300.00
10
2,672
60,387.20
15/07/2019
13
1,000
22,600.00
3
953
21,575.92
16/07/2019
8
1,000
22,600.00
17/07/2019
7
1,500
33,750.00
18/07/2019
11
7,500
166,350.00
19/07/2019
54
35,032
775,258.16
4
1,032
22,931.04
22/07/2019
92
18,172
400,147.44
1
2,172
47,870.88
23/07/2019
54
12,500
277,750.00
24/07/2019
10
7,000
153,930.00
21
6,980
154,327.80
25/07/2019
5
1,000
21,990.00
32
7,041
155,958.15
26/07/2019
99
38,075
826,989.00
19
9,554
212,958.66
29/07/2019
103
39,543
851,360.79
1
500
10,880.00
30/07/2019
92
40,559
847,277.51
31/07/2019
89
42,898
881,553.90
01/08/2019
68
29,706
603,922.98
02/08/2019
49
16,294
325,065.30
05/08/2019
24
10,226
201,043.16
06/08/2019
22
6,274
122,656.70
7
2,000
39,500.00
07/08/2019
17
8,000
155,360.00
10
5,000
98,000.00
08/08/2019
16
2,029
39,666.95
09/08/2019
15
7,000
135,100.00
6
971
19,031.60
12/08/2019
3
2,000
38,360.00
3
1,000
19,350.00
13/08/2019
21
7,000
132,790.00
6
4,000
76,520.00
14/08/2019
19
7,000
132,300.00
15/08/2019
8
4,000
74,720.00
6
3,000
56,400.00
16/08/2019
29
12,000
229,560.00
19/08/2019
29
6,109
119,308.77
20/08/2019
13
4,079
79,214.18
21/08/2019
2
1,000
19,450.00
10
4,000
78,240.00
22/08/2019
3
1,000
19,500.00
2
1,000
19,650.00
23/08/2019
5
2,084
40,471.28
26/08/2019
9
3,916
75,461.32
7
1,770
34,355.70
27/08/2019
33
11,000
210,100.00
26
10,200
197,574.00
28/08/2019
8
2,000
38,800.00
3
2,000
39,160.00
29/08/2019
3
4,000
78,360.00
30/08/2019
13
3,000
58,320.00
02/09/2019
20
6,750
130,477.50
03/09/2019
8
4,500
85,095.00
04/09/2019
1
1,291
24,593.55
2
291
5,587.20
05/09/2019
2
1,000
19,000.00
10
7,250
139,707.50
06/09/2019
7
4,000
77,920.00
09/09/2019
3
2,000
39,960.00
68
31,000
619,380.00
10/09/2019
64
42,000
865,200.00
|11/9/2019
33
10,743
218,405.19
1
76
1,580.80
|12/9/2019
25
19,109
396,320.66
|13/09/2019
29
12,558
262,713.36
|16/09/2019
3
1,000
20,700.00
1
1,000
20,960.00
|17/09/2019
2
8
168
|18/09/2019
2
1,000
20,800.00
2
1,992
41,732.40
|19/09/2019
18
4,000
83,960.00
3
1,000
21,000.00
|20/09/2019
2
4,000
84,000.00
107
18,500
394,975.00
|23/09/2019
9
3,000
62,340.00
|24/09/2019
24
7,500
154,500.00
|25/09/2019
7
2,000
40,560.00
4
1,000
20,380.00
|26/09/2019
15
9,500
192,470.00
|27/09/2019
23
17,500
353,325.00
|30/09/2019
3
713
14,374.08
23
5,713
116,145.29
|1/10/2019
19
5,500
112,585.00
|2/10/2019
35
25,173
500,690.97
2
673
13,634.98
|3/10/2019
26
12,892
256,421.88
17
5,392
108,055.68
|4/10/2019
19
57,000
1,123,470.00
|7/10/2019
90
28,500
563,160.00
|8/10/2019
10
3,500
68,775.00
5
3,500
68,985.00
|9/10/2019
5
1,000
19,700.00
12
5,500
109,285.00
|10/10/2019
43
20,500
409,180.00
|11/10/2019
11
1,000
19,970.00
56
21,000
423,570.00
|14/10/2019
8
2,000
39,500.00
|15/10/2019
25
7,000
142,520.00
|16/10/2019
19
10,000
200,800.00
|17/10/2019
4
10,000
199,700.00
1
1,000
20,100.00
|18/10/2019
2
1,000
19,700.00
|21/10/2019
3
2,000
40,480.00
|23/10/2019
2
5,500
112,310.00
|28/10/2019
2
1,000
20,300.00
|29/10/2019
9
1,692
34,889.04
|30/10/2019
3
1,118
22,796.02
2
308
6,363.28
|31/10/2019
12
6,382
128,086.74
|1/11/2019
20
3,000
60,600.00
|4/11/2019
10
2,333
47,103.27
|5/11/2019
2
1,000
20,400.00
|6/11/2019
64
45,000
879,300.00
|7/11/2019
59
37,333
756,739.91
|8/11/2019
12
5,000
103,500.00
|11/11/2019
78
25,000
523,000.00
|12/11/2019
1
100
2,096.00
6
1,000
21,000.00
|13/11/2019
1
1,000
20,520.00
|14/11/2019
17
12,500
260,000.00
|18/11/2019
7
3,000
61,230.00
|19/11/2019
7
3,000
60,330.00
|20/11/2019
8
6,000
120,000.00
|21/11/2019
6
12,500
249,750.00
|25/11/2019
5
3,500
69,790.00
|26/11/2019
13
7,400
146,816.00
|27/11/2019
4
5,000
98,700.00
4
1,000
19,760.00
|3/12/2019
31
20,000
385,800.00
|4/12/2019
3
1,000
19,420.00
13
8,000
155,520.00
|5/12/2019
5
160
3,102.40
|6/12/2019
23
10,160
200,152.00
|9/12/2019
1
1,000
19,600.00
3
1,000
19,850.00
|10/12/2019
6
5,000
98,000.00
8
5,000
98,750.00
11/12/2019
2
5,000
98,500.00
27
15,000
300,000.00
13/12/2019
14
11,000
221,650.00
16/12/2019
2
355
7,149.70
17/12/2019
23
10,000
195,800.00
7
5,000
98,200.00
18/12/2019
7
11,000
211,640.00
19/12/2019
38
37,500
713,250.00
2
11,500
218,615.00
20/12/2019
20
9,855
186,456.60
7
15,500
294,655.00
23/12/2019
55
19,781
381,179.87
24/12/2019
12
4,000
78,400.00
27/12/2019
3
1,219
23,953.35
LAGARDERE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799 913 044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg Paris 16ème (75)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register, January 9th, 2020
