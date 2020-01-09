Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the second half of 2019:

Resources available on December 31, 2019: 330 000 shares and 2 724 183.30

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1 541

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1 330

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 766 768 shares for 15 543 576.92

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 556 768 shares for 11 291 097.19

As a reminder the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half-year of 2019 was as follows:

Resources available on June 30, 2019: 120 000 shares and 6 981 203.13

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 633

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 987

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 320 706 shares for 7 273 963.88

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 433 206 shares for 10 166 123.45

On October 7, 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 share and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from March 1, 2014;

LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on April 3, 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from January 1, 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.

On January 2, 2020, LAGARDERE SCA made an additional contribution of 2,776,986 to the liquidity contract entrusted to KEPLER CHEUVREUX.

Aggregated data for each trading day of the second half of 2019.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,541 766,768 15,543,576.92 1,330 556,768 11,291,097.19 01/07/2019 3 1,500 34,140.00 1 1,000 23,000.00 03/07/2019 3 1,000 22,820.00 1 500 11,520.00 04/07/2019 8 5,000 115,500.00 05/07/2019 7 2,000 45,500.00 08/07/2019 4 500 11,260.00 1 375 8,587.50 09/07/2019 5 1,500 33,630.00 10/07/2019 6 1,500 33,450.00 1 75 1,681.50 11/07/2019 4 1,000 22,360.00 2 425 9,528.50 12/07/2019 3 1,000 22,300.00 10 2,672 60,387.20 15/07/2019 13 1,000 22,600.00 3 953 21,575.92 16/07/2019 8 1,000 22,600.00 17/07/2019 7 1,500 33,750.00 18/07/2019 11 7,500 166,350.00 19/07/2019 54 35,032 775,258.16 4 1,032 22,931.04 22/07/2019 92 18,172 400,147.44 1 2,172 47,870.88 23/07/2019 54 12,500 277,750.00 24/07/2019 10 7,000 153,930.00 21 6,980 154,327.80 25/07/2019 5 1,000 21,990.00 32 7,041 155,958.15 26/07/2019 99 38,075 826,989.00 19 9,554 212,958.66 29/07/2019 103 39,543 851,360.79 1 500 10,880.00 30/07/2019 92 40,559 847,277.51 31/07/2019 89 42,898 881,553.90 01/08/2019 68 29,706 603,922.98 02/08/2019 49 16,294 325,065.30 05/08/2019 24 10,226 201,043.16 06/08/2019 22 6,274 122,656.70 7 2,000 39,500.00 07/08/2019 17 8,000 155,360.00 10 5,000 98,000.00 08/08/2019 16 2,029 39,666.95 09/08/2019 15 7,000 135,100.00 6 971 19,031.60 12/08/2019 3 2,000 38,360.00 3 1,000 19,350.00 13/08/2019 21 7,000 132,790.00 6 4,000 76,520.00 14/08/2019 19 7,000 132,300.00 15/08/2019 8 4,000 74,720.00 6 3,000 56,400.00 16/08/2019 29 12,000 229,560.00 19/08/2019 29 6,109 119,308.77 20/08/2019 13 4,079 79,214.18 21/08/2019 2 1,000 19,450.00 10 4,000 78,240.00 22/08/2019 3 1,000 19,500.00 2 1,000 19,650.00 23/08/2019 5 2,084 40,471.28 26/08/2019 9 3,916 75,461.32 7 1,770 34,355.70 27/08/2019 33 11,000 210,100.00 26 10,200 197,574.00 28/08/2019 8 2,000 38,800.00 3 2,000 39,160.00 29/08/2019 3 4,000 78,360.00 30/08/2019 13 3,000 58,320.00 02/09/2019 20 6,750 130,477.50 03/09/2019 8 4,500 85,095.00 04/09/2019 1 1,291 24,593.55 2 291 5,587.20 05/09/2019 2 1,000 19,000.00 10 7,250 139,707.50 06/09/2019 7 4,000 77,920.00 09/09/2019 3 2,000 39,960.00 68 31,000 619,380.00 10/09/2019 64 42,000 865,200.00

11/9/2019 33 10,743 218,405.19 1 76 1,580.80 12/9/2019 25 19,109 396,320.66 13/09/2019 29 12,558 262,713.36 16/09/2019 3 1,000 20,700.00 1 1,000 20,960.00 17/09/2019 2 8 168 18/09/2019 2 1,000 20,800.00 2 1,992 41,732.40 19/09/2019 18 4,000 83,960.00 3 1,000 21,000.00 20/09/2019 2 4,000 84,000.00 107 18,500 394,975.00 23/09/2019 9 3,000 62,340.00 24/09/2019 24 7,500 154,500.00 25/09/2019 7 2,000 40,560.00 4 1,000 20,380.00 26/09/2019 15 9,500 192,470.00 27/09/2019 23 17,500 353,325.00 30/09/2019 3 713 14,374.08 23 5,713 116,145.29 1/10/2019 19 5,500 112,585.00 2/10/2019 35 25,173 500,690.97 2 673 13,634.98 3/10/2019 26 12,892 256,421.88 17 5,392 108,055.68 4/10/2019 19 57,000 1,123,470.00 7/10/2019 90 28,500 563,160.00 8/10/2019 10 3,500 68,775.00 5 3,500 68,985.00 9/10/2019 5 1,000 19,700.00 12 5,500 109,285.00 10/10/2019 43 20,500 409,180.00 11/10/2019 11 1,000 19,970.00 56 21,000 423,570.00 14/10/2019 8 2,000 39,500.00 15/10/2019 25 7,000 142,520.00 16/10/2019 19 10,000 200,800.00 17/10/2019 4 10,000 199,700.00 1 1,000 20,100.00 18/10/2019 2 1,000 19,700.00 21/10/2019 3 2,000 40,480.00 23/10/2019 2 5,500 112,310.00 28/10/2019 2 1,000 20,300.00 29/10/2019 9 1,692 34,889.04 30/10/2019 3 1,118 22,796.02 2 308 6,363.28 31/10/2019 12 6,382 128,086.74 1/11/2019 20 3,000 60,600.00 4/11/2019 10 2,333 47,103.27 5/11/2019 2 1,000 20,400.00 6/11/2019 64 45,000 879,300.00 7/11/2019 59 37,333 756,739.91 8/11/2019 12 5,000 103,500.00 11/11/2019 78 25,000 523,000.00 12/11/2019 1 100 2,096.00 6 1,000 21,000.00 13/11/2019 1 1,000 20,520.00 14/11/2019 17 12,500 260,000.00 18/11/2019 7 3,000 61,230.00 19/11/2019 7 3,000 60,330.00 20/11/2019 8 6,000 120,000.00 21/11/2019 6 12,500 249,750.00 25/11/2019 5 3,500 69,790.00 26/11/2019 13 7,400 146,816.00 27/11/2019 4 5,000 98,700.00 4 1,000 19,760.00 3/12/2019 31 20,000 385,800.00 4/12/2019 3 1,000 19,420.00 13 8,000 155,520.00 5/12/2019 5 160 3,102.40 6/12/2019 23 10,160 200,152.00 9/12/2019 1 1,000 19,600.00 3 1,000 19,850.00 10/12/2019 6 5,000 98,000.00 8 5,000 98,750.00

11/12/2019 2 5,000 98,500.00 27 15,000 300,000.00 13/12/2019 14 11,000 221,650.00 16/12/2019 2 355 7,149.70 17/12/2019 23 10,000 195,800.00 7 5,000 98,200.00 18/12/2019 7 11,000 211,640.00 19/12/2019 38 37,500 713,250.00 2 11,500 218,615.00 20/12/2019 20 9,855 186,456.60 7 15,500 294,655.00 23/12/2019 55 19,781 381,179.87 24/12/2019 12 4,000 78,400.00 27/12/2019 3 1,219 23,953.35

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799 913 044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg Paris 16ème (75)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register, January 9th, 2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005671/en/

Contacts:

Lagardère SCA